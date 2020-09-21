Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday so that members of the public can pay their respects, the court announced on Monday.

The casket will arrive in front of the Supreme Court just before 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday and a private ceremony with family, close friends and the justices will take place in the Great Hall at the court. Following the ceremony, the casket will be moved under the portico at the top of the building's front steps.

Former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers, lining the steps as the casket arrives.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

This story is breaking and will be updated.