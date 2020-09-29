Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

An Army escort carried her remains under "dependent honors" for the burial of dependents of military personnel, according to cemetery spokeswoman Barbara Lewandrowski.

Ginsburg's late husband, Marty, was an Army officer.

Ginsburg died on September 18 at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

The second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women's rights and had the reputation of a "judge's judge" for the clarity of her opinions that gave straightforward guidance to the lower courts. She served on the court for more than 27 years and was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.