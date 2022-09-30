Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes ceremonial oath at Supreme Court

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (left) stands outside the Supreme Court with Chief Justice John Roberts following her formal investiture ceremony on September 30.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took the judicial oath Friday at a special sitting of the Supreme Court attended by President Joe Biden as well as legal luminaries from across Washington who gathered to celebrate the first time a Black woman has taken her seat on the highest court in the land.

Chief Justice John Roberts wished Jackson a "long and happy career in our common calling."

