The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday challenging legislative maps adopted by Texas Republicans in recent weeks.
It is the second voting rights-related lawsuit the Biden administration has filed against the state this year. The Justice Department has also challenged restrictive voting measures passed by the legislature earlier this year.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
