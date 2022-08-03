The Justice Department sued former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday, seeking to force Navarro to turn over emails from a private account that he used while working at the Trump White House.

According to the lawsuit, the National Archives learned of Navarro's private account from the House committee investigating the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which obtained messages from the previously unknown email address.

