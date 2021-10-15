Justice Department says it will ask Supreme Court to block Texas' 6-week abortion ban

The Department of Justice will ask the Supreme Court to step in and block a controversial Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges play out, a department spokesperson said Friday.
The petition will once again place the justices in the center of a firestorm created by the law that bars abortions before most women even know they are pregnant.
DOJ did not say when it will formally petition the court.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
