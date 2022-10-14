The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

The federal appeals court granted the department's request last month to block certain aspects of an order from the lower court Judge Aileen Cannon. This appeal contests the entire order from Cannon, who granted Trump's request to designate a third party to review the documents seized from his Florida estate.

