The Justice Department is trying to block the Oath Keepers they've charged with seditious conspiracy from shifting blame to Donald Trump when they are tried in federal court later this year, according to a court filing.

The DOJ's requests come as both sides in the case are aiming to shape the limitations of the jury trial. Several new pre-trial court filings on Friday also amount to a preview of some of what the DOJ is planning to show at the trial. That includes threatening notes and messages -- including one labeled a "death list" -- about government officials, defense lawyers say.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.