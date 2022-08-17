Justice Department charges Missouri man with threatening Arizona election official

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced criminal charges against a Missouri man who left a voicemail on the personal cell phone of an election official during the monthslong, partisan review of ballots cast in Arizona during in the 2020 presidential election.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, is charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call. If convicted, Hoornstra faces up to five years in prison for interstate threats and two years in prison for making a threatening call. The election official worked at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, according to the DOJ.

