The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject a legal theory pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that could change the future of elections.

The after-hours filling from the Justice Department on the so-called independent state legislature doctrine, at issue in the case, comes less than two weeks from November's midterm elections and ahead of December 7 arguments in the dispute.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.