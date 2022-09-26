The Justice Department has asked a judge to order former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to return federal records they say he wrongfully kept after leaving the administration.

The DOJ's aggressive move seeks to bring a quick resolution in their lawsuit filed against Navarro earlier this year in yet another records dispute where the administration maintains the Trump White House inappropriately handled their official records.

