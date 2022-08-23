wire Jury convicts two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan governor By Lauren del Valle, CNN Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On August 23, a federal jury found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Gov. Whitmer is pictured here in Grand Rapids on August 2. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A federal jury on Tuesday found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.Adam Fox and Barry Croft face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the kidnapping conspiracy conviction. They were also convicted of one count of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.Their first trial ended in a mistrial.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Facebook post leads to threat charge Public Safety Law offers help for child victims of exploitation Public Safety Man arrested after injuring deputies, fleeing crash Government Sports gambling coming to Kansas within next month More Local News → Local Forecast 1 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:01 National Video Imagine Learning announces the launch of Imagine Learning Classroom (formerly LearnZillion), a new digital application powering its core Mathematics and English Language Arts programs. It includes the high-quality curricula Illustrative Mathematics, EL Education, Odell Education, and Guidebooks. 0:52 National Video Energizer 2150Wh portable power station 0:17 National Video Kenny Battle, member of the 1988-1989 ‘Flyin’ Illini’ University of Illinois basketball team and NextName Legend.
