Jury begins deliberations in trial of Trump-Russia dossier source accused of lying to FBI

The jury in the trial of Trump-Russia dossier source Igor Danchenko began deliberations Monday. Danchenko here arrives at the courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The jury in the trial of Trump-Russia dossier source Igor Danchenko began deliberations Monday and will decide if he lied to the FBI about where he got his information.

The case was brought by special counsel John Durham, who has a lot riding on the outcome. After more than three years looking for misconduct in the FBI's Trump-Russia probe, Durham has only secured one conviction. The Danchenko case is the final expected trial before Durham wraps up his investigation.

