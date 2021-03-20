Republican Julia Letlow will win the special election in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, CNN projects.

Letlow will take the seat that her late husband Luke, who won last year's election but died in December after being diagnosed with Covid-19, was never able to hold.

She will make history as the first Republican woman to represent the state in Congress.

A number of prominent Republicans rallied behind her after she announced her campaign for the seat. Former President Donald Trump, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise -- the No. 2 House Republican -- all endorsed her out of the nine Republicans running for the seat.

Letlow, a first-time candidate, will avoid a runoff because she secured a majority among the 12-person field.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN's Tina Paul contributed to this report.