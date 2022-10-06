US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Thursday that the jury in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case will not see a "death list" of Georgia election officials allegedly written by a defendant, saying that it is "too prejudicial."

The document was found in a search of defendant Thomas Caldwell's home when he was arrested in January 2021, according to prosecutors. The handwritten note was titled "DEATH LIST," and had the names of Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, both of whom were the subjects of a conspiracy theory about voter fraud, prosecutors said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.