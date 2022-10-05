A federal judge who quashed subpoenas for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit is now reversing course and ordering the state's top law enforcement official to provide testimony.

Paxton made headlines last week when he allegedly fled his home while a process server attempted to serve subpoenas requiring Paxton to testify at a federal hearing in Austin.

