A federal judge in West Virginia rejected proposed plea agreements made between federal prosecutors and a US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife who pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell classified information to a foreign country in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

Judge Gina Groh rejected the plea agreements, stating it was not in the best interest of the country or the community to accept them. Under the agreements, Jonathan Toebbe could have been sentenced to between 12 and 18 years in prison, while his wife, Diana Toebbe, could have been sentenced to up to three years in prison.

