A judge in Cincinnati announced Friday he will issue a preliminary injunction against a new Ohio law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, according to the ACLU of Ohio.

"As a result of the ruling, abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy will remain legal while litigation continues," the organization said in a statement.

