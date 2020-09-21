Joan Larsen, one of the candidates on President Donald Trump's list of potential nominees for the Supreme Court, once volunteered for Joe Biden's 1987 presidential campaign.

In a Fox News interview on Monday, Trump said he had five female candidates for the Supreme Court, highlighting "a great one from Michigan." An administration official told CNN the President was referring to Larsen.

Trump appointed Larsen to the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in May 2017.

In her Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire from that time, Larsen disclosed that she "did some low-level volunteer work (stuffing envelopes, making phones calls" for the Biden campaign in Iowa in 1987.

Biden lost the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination to Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, but weeks before the 2020 election, he is leading in the polls against Trump.

Larsen, though, has conservative credentials, including being a member of Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation and served in the George W. Bush administration at the Department of Justice. She also is a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and gave a poignant speech at one of the memorial services after his death.

She had been fully vetted for the Supreme Court when she was considered by the White House for the Kavanaugh seat two years ago.