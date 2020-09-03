A Virginia judge on Thursday ordered state election officials to keep rapper and producer Kanye West's name off the state's general election ballot in November.

The ruling by Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor granted a temporary injunction after finding that 11 of the elector oaths submitted by West "were obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means."

As CNN previously has reported, two Virginia men -- aided by a Democratic powerhouse law firm -- sued for West's removal, arguing they had been duped into signing on as electors for the fashion and music mogul's presidential campaign.

The ruling comes after Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring went to court to seek an emergency hearing to block West.

