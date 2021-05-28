A federal judge granted a request by prosecutors in New York to appoint a special master to review materials seized from Rudy Giuliani's home and office during a raid in late April.

In a decision posted Friday, Judge Paul Oetkin said he agrees a special master is warranted for the "perception of fairness."

The judge had ordered both sides to submit candidates to serve in that role by June 4.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Erica Orden and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.