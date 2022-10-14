wire Judge drops 1 of 5 charges against Trump-Russia dossier source, in blow to special counsel Durham By Marshall Cohen, CNN Oct 14, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A federal judge on Friday threw out one of five charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source of the Trump-Russia dossier, in a major setback for special counsel John Durham's investigation.Danchenko had initially been charged with five counts of lying to the FBI.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Consumer Social Security benefits increasing nearly 9%, residents express appreciation Education SJSD employees presented with grants to support classroom programs Courts Delayed manslaughter charge shows challenges of fatal crashes Local News St. Joseph organizations, residents show support for breast cancer awareness More Local News → 0:55 Partly Cloudy Friday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 4:12 National Video Trump calls Jan 6 probe a 'witch hunt,' does not address subpoena 4:12 National Video Trump calls Jan 6 probe a 'witch hunt,' does not address subpoena 4:12 National Video Trump calls Jan 6 probe a 'witch hunt,' does not address subpoena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.