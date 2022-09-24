A federal judge threw out a lawsuit on Friday from parents that accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of stifling their free speech, saying the group misunderstood a memo addressing increased harassment against schools.

In 2021, Garland released a memo addressing the "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" levied at schools. The memo sparked months of backlash and false claims that the attorney general believed parents who were concerned about education policy were "domestic terrorists."

