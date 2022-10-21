Judge blocks New York ban on guns in houses of worship

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York ban on guns in houses of worship.

A federal judge temporarily struck down a provision of New York's gun law Thursday that makes it a felony for a person with a concealed-carry license to possess a firearm at "any place of worship or religious observation."

The ruling is the latest example of the far reaching impact of the Supreme Court's decision last term that changed the framework judges must use to evaluate gun regulations.

