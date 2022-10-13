A federal judge in West Virginia has invalidated part of a federal law that prohibits the possession of a firearm with an "altered obliterated, or removed" serial number, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision that demands a historical review of gun laws to determine their constitutionality.

"Firearms with no serial number are just as 'bearable' as the same firearm with a serial number," Judge Joseph Goodwin said in his opinion Wednesday, though he acknowledged that guns missing serial numbers "are likely to be used in violent crime."

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.