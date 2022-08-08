US authorities have obtained a warrant to seize a Russian oligarch's private plane, valued at over $90 million, for violating US sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Airbus A319-100 aircraft, authorities say, is owned by Andrei Skoch, a member of Russia's State Duma and a billionaire who made his fortune through a stake in a conglomerate in the metals and mining industry. Skoch has been on the US sanctions list since 2018 for Russia's invasion of Crimea, the eastern region of Ukraine. The plane is believed to be in Kazakhstan, authorities said.

