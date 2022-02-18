Civil lawsuits seeking to hold Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection can move forward in court, and the ex-President doesn't have absolute immunity from litigation, a federal judge ruled Friday.
However, Judge Amit Mehta agreed to dismiss Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. from the lawsuits.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
