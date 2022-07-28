Jon Stewart and Democrats rail against stalled burn pits legislation: 'This is bullshit'

Comedian Jon Stewart gives an interview to reporters on July 28 at the U.S. Capitol, voicing his anger at Republican senators after they stalled a bill aimed at giving greater healthcare access to U.S. military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democrats and comedian and activist Jon Stewart railed against Senate Republicans who voted against legislation to help veterans suffering from ailments related to toxic burn pits, calling it a "gut punch" to the veterans who had come to Capitol Hill to celebrate the legislation.

"So ain't this a bitch?" Stewart said Thursday at a news conference on Capitol Hill. "America's heroes, who fought our wars, outside sweating their asses off, with oxygen battling all kinds of ailments, while these motherf***ers sit in the air conditioning walled off from any of it? They don't have to hear it. They don't have to see it. They don't have to understand that these are human beings. Did you get it yet?"

CNN's Jessica Dean, Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

