Special counsel John Durham's office is in the final stages of its closely watched investigation into potential criminal misconduct during the Trump-Russia probe, and his team is finishing up its written report, according to multiple people briefed on the matter.

Top Durham prosecutor Andrew DeFilippis -- who led the team's case against a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer earlier this year, which ended in a swift acquittal -- was supposed to handle another trial next month, but instead is leaving the Justice Department for a job at a private law firm, according to sources. DeFilippis in recent months was at one point working on writing a report on Durham's findings, which will be submitted to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

