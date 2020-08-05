Joe Biden is no longer expected to accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the Democratic National Convention, three officials confirmed to CNN.
One of the officials told CNN the decision was announced internally Wednesday morning. Another official said Biden will accept nomination in Delaware.
A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment.
Health officials in Wisconsin have informed the Democratic National Convention Committee that speakers for the 2020 Democratic convention should no longer travel to Milwaukee due to the coronavirus, a source familiar told CNN.
That includes Biden and his eventual running mate. Neither will travel to Milwaukee, the source said.
This is the latest -- and strongest -- sign that the Democratic convention is going to happen almost entirely virtually.
This comes after ongoing consultations between health officials and convention officials about the pandemic.
This story is breaking and will be updated.