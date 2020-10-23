Former Vice President Joe Biden and aligned Democratic committees maintained a substantial cash advantage of more than $107 million over President Donald Trump and his political operation in the final weeks of the campaign, according to a new round of filings that capture last-minute fundraising and spending.

And the reports show Biden outspending the President in the campaign's homestretch: Biden's campaign alone brought in $130 million during the first two weeks of October and spent more than $145 million. That's a spending rate of more than $10 million a day over the two-week period.

Trump, by comparison, raised nearly $43.6 million between October 1 and October 14 and spent $63.1 million, according to filings Thursday night with the Federal Election Commission.

The President's political operation has struggled to compete financially with Biden in recent months, and Trump has headed to high-dollar fundraising events to shore up his cash position in the waning days of the presidential campaign.

On Thursday -- just hours before the pair's final confrontation on the debate stage -- Trump made an appearance at a Nashville fundraiser that was expected to bring in $8 million for the campaign.

The President insists, however, he has enough funds to prevail on Nov. 3 -- as he did four years ago, despite being outspent by his then-rival Hillary Clinton.

"We don't need money," Trump said during Thursday night's debate. "We have plenty of money. In fact, we beat Hillary Clinton with a tiny fraction of the money that she was able" to raise.

CNN's Sarah Westwood and David Wright contributed to this story.