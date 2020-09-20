Democrat Joe Biden's campaign and aligned Democratic Party committees entered September and the fall sprint to Election Day with $466 million in cash reserves -- giving the former vice president a significant financial advantage over President Donald Trump.

Team Biden's cash position, released by his campaign Sunday night, puts the Democratic nominee and his party about $141 million ahead of Trump's political operation. It represents a sharp reversal from the opening months of the general election when Trump enjoyed a formidable financial lead.

The New York Times first reported Biden's cash stockpile.

Heavy spending by Trump and record-breaking fundraising by Biden and his allies in August as he added California Sen. Kamala Harris to the ticket helped Democrats overtake the President and the Republican National Committee.

Trump and his joint operation with Republicans started September with $325 million in its cash stockpile, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh announced on Twitter late last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.