Jill Biden will headline night two of the convention from a location in Delaware that highlights her long time career as a teacher.

Biden will deliver remarks live from Brandywine High School in Wilmington in the classroom where she taught English in the early 1990's, a source familiar with her speech said.

"Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am," Biden said in a tweet ahead of her Tuesday night speech.

Jill Biden's teaching career has been central to her message this campaign season as she's talked about the need to lift up educators. She holds a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, which she earned in 2007.

Biden said she hopes to continue teaching if she becomes first lady.

"I would love to. If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession."

It would not be the first time Jill Biden would have to balance official duties with her professional work. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years she served as second lady, along with working on initiatives to help military families.

Biden took a leave of absence from teaching this year as she campaigned for her husband.

"He's always supported my career. And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change," she told CNN in January. "I want a new president."

"Teaching is not just what Jill does, it's who she is," Joe Biden says in a newly-released clip from a documentary about his wife. "Jill just simply cares."

On the campaign trail, the former second lady acted as a forceful surrogate for her husband, at times even pulling body guard duty, pushing advancing protestors away from Biden.

Jill Biden has said the role of political spouse did not come naturally to her, but during the Democratic primary, she was one of the most active spouses hitting the campaign trail. The Biden campaign deployed her to each of the early states, often as a closer for her husband's speeches as well as headlining events of her own, with the former second lady telling CNN she saw her campaign role as being a "partner" to her husband.

And as the vetting process intensified in the search for Biden's running mate, several of the potential picks appeared in virtual events with Jill Biden as she served as a sounding board for her husband in his decision making.

Jill Biden expressed her excitement for the ticket during a virtual event the week after the announcement.

"You know this has been such an exciting week for us. Biden-Harris. Joy is such a different thing during this time of a pandemic, isn't it?"