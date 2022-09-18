First lady Jill Biden is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect she is witnessing for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London with President Joe Biden, especially the viewing of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, she told CNN on Sunday.

"It was really moving. We walked in there, Joe and I, near the coffin, the mourners were filing past," Biden told CNN in a phone interview. The first lady said she witnessed a young boy in a Boy Scout uniform walk past the coffin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.