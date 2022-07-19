Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is at the White House on Wednesday to privately meet with first lady Jill Biden and take part in a larger bilateral meeting with American officials.

Zelenska was greeted at the White House by President Joe Biden and Jill Biden. The President handed a large bouquet of flowers to Zelenska when she got out of the car and the two first ladies hugged.

CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister contributed to this report.

