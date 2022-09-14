The Justice Department is investigating felony violations of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction as part of its January 6, 2021, probe that led to a recent search of former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark's home, according to an account of the criminal investigation made public Wednesday in a separate proceeding.

Clark's legal team wrote that on June 20 "approximately a dozen armed agents of the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General executed a criminal search warrant at [Mr. Clark's] home at around 7 a.m. and seized his electronic devices" as part of an investigation into violations of laws concerning false statements, conspiracy and obstruction, according to a report published Wednesday by a committee of the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility.

