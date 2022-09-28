A Capitol rioter who created his own militia, raised funds, and worked to recruit others to join him in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Wednesday to 52 months behind bars for assaulting a police officer during the attack.

Before handing down his sentence, US District Judge Randolph Moss said Lucas Denney "came looking for a fight" on January 6, citing messages from Denney where he planned for the event, discussed purchasing pepper spray and armor for his trip to DC, and recruited one other person to join him.

