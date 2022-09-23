Douglas Jensen, a January 6, 2021, rioter at the forefront of a group that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber, was found guilty by a Washington, DC, jury Friday evening on charges related to the attack.

Jensen was found guilty on each of the seven charges brought by the government, including assaulting, impeding or resisting an officer and obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years -- though the sentencing guidelines for Jensen will likely be far lower. Five of the charges were felonies and two were misdemeanor offenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.