wire January 6 committee unexpectedly adds new hearing for Tuesday By Annie Grayer, CNN Jun 27, 2022 The committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021, has added a previously unexpected public hearing for Tuesday afternoon, the committee announced Monday.The panel has not revealed the hearing's topic. The announcement came as a surprise to many as the committee had been expected to take a two-week break surrounding the July 4 holiday.The committee did not reveal the witness list or topic but said it would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."Tuesday's hearing starts at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the panel's sixth hearing this month.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
