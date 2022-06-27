The committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021, has added a previously unexpected public hearing for Tuesday afternoon, the committee announced Monday.

The panel has not revealed the hearing's topic. The announcement came as a surprise to many as the committee had been expected to take a two-week break surrounding the July 4 holiday.

The committee did not reveal the witness list or topic but said it would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Tuesday's hearing starts at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the panel's sixth hearing this month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

