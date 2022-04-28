wire January 6 committee to hold 8 hearings in June, chairman says By Annie Grayer and Daniella Diaz, CNN Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack, speaks to reporters after the conclusion of a business meeting on Capitol Hill in December. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, told reporters Thursday that the committee will hold eight hearings spread out through the month of June.Thompson said the hearings will be a "mixture of some prime time and some regular" and they "will tell the story about what happened."When and how many public hearings the committee would have has been an open question as the panel has ramped up its investigation over the past year.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News YWCA award nominees gather ahead of summer ceremony Local News Kansas House to vote on alternative COVID treatment medications +2 Public Safety Mother of deadly shooting victim upset with case procedure +3 Education Vision Forward event at Lafayette defines problem of showing up More Local News → 1:52 Scattered Showers Today 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange Nomad host: I want people to explore the unknowns National Video Family furious after man is acquitted in murder of Chicago woman National Video Ukraine Freedom! concerts raise money for medical supplies, aid
