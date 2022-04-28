January 6 committee to hold 8 hearings in June, chairman says

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack, speaks to reporters after the conclusion of a business meeting on Capitol Hill in December.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, told reporters Thursday that the committee will hold eight hearings spread out through the month of June.

Thompson said the hearings will be a "mixture of some prime time and some regular" and they "will tell the story about what happened."

When and how many public hearings the committee would have has been an open question as the panel has ramped up its investigation over the past year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

