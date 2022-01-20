Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, told reporters on Thursday that the panel will be inviting former President Donald Trump's daughter and then-White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump to talk to the committee, a major step for the panel closing in on the former President's inner circle.
"You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us," Thompson said. "Not lawmakers right now. Ivanka Trump."
The panel had previously revealed that it is learning more about Ivanka Trump's interactions with her father on the day of the attack on the US Capitol.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
