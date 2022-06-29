wire January 6 committee subpoenas Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone for testimony By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack has issued a subpoena to compel testimony from Pat Cipollone, former President Donald Trump's White House counsel.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Local farmers work to keep prices low at markets Public Safety Information released on woman who died in police custody Public Safety Man, woman killed in Tuesday night crash Public Safety Gas prices see a slight drop ahead of holiday weekend More Local News → 1:00 More Blue Skies Today 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange Good Samaritan: Kim Skornogoski helping build up the community Tn Exchange Great Falls couple fies lawsuit challenging the city's dispensary ban 2:25 Tn Exchange Lehigh Valley couple worried about potential future SCOTUS decisions
