The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has issued a subpoena to the US Secret Service, marking the first time the panel has publicly done so for an executive branch agency.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
