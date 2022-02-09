The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to Peter Navarro, former President Donald Trump's one-time trade adviser who following the US Capitol riot has consistently defended efforts to overturn the election.
Navarro is just the latest former Trump official to be subpoenaed by the committee in its sweeping investigation but, like others, it remains to be seen if the panel will ultimately succeed in compelling his testimony.
Navarro maintains in his new book that he was among the "last three people on God's green earth who wanted to see violence erupt" on January 6 -- counting himself among the likes of Trump and another former adviser, Stephen Bannon.
Bannon has been indicted on criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with the committee.
Navarro, meanwhile, appeared on Bannon's podcast this week to criticize former Vice President Mike Pence for saying Trump was wrong to claim Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election.
During that appearance, Navarro blasted Pence as "never a pure Trump guy" and "the prisoner of Marc Short," a longtime Pence confidant and the former vice president's chief of staff who recently appeared before the House committee.
"Mike, you are dead politically," said Navarro, who has been a vocal champion of Trump's election lies.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.