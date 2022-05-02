The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection sent letters Monday to three additional Republican congressmen, asking that they voluntarily cooperate with the ongoing probe.
The three GOP lawmakers who received letters are: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas.
"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th. As we work to provide answers to the American people about that day, we consider it a patriotic duty for all witnesses to cooperate," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said in a statement.
The committee said it is seeking information from members who "participated in meetings at the White House and had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol."
The panel is also seeking information from those "who were involved in the planning and coordination of rallies on and before January 6th."
"We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th," Thompson and Cheney said in the statement.
