The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol filed contempt reports Sunday night for former Trump White House aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro. The move comes ahead of the committee's planned business meeting to vote on a criminal referral of both men for failing to comply with their subpoenas.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
