January 6 committee preparing report on National Guard, chairman says

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.

 John Minchillo/AP

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is preparing an analysis on the National Guard that could be ready as soon as next month, panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Thursday.

The analysis has been in the works for "a couple of months" and will partially seek to answer, "this question about whether or not the President actually engaged or made a reference to the Guard coming," Thompson said.

CNN's Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

