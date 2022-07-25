The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack will enter a crucial fact-finding phase in August as it pursues new leads and revisits previously reluctant witnesses to prepare for more hearings in September.

After a series of eight jam-packed hearings, the committee feels it has so much more information to share that it will balance hearing prep with the writing of its final report, which is also slated to be released this fall ahead of the November midterm elections.

