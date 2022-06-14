wire January 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing By Karl de Vries, CNN Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol has postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday. A reason for the postponement was not immediately provided.The next hearing will be on Thursday.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Farmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for all Business Summer concert series increases Downtown foot traffic Weather Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County 1:57+2 Local News St. Joseph community helping to support new Noyes Home dog More Local News → 1:13 Heat Continues Today 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:16 National Video GH Bedding Awards 2022 - Naturepedic EOS Classic 1:46 National Video Zippo Manufacturing Company unveils a new global brand platform, “Live with Confidence,” to support the brand’s evolution. The brand’s new positioning represents its longstanding commitment to fine craftsmanship and durability, giving individuals the confidence in Zippo products so that they can have the freedom to do what they want, how they want. 0:10 National Video Brex Empower's ecosystem of APIs and integrations
