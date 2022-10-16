Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.

"We're in a position in the very near future to call the witnesses from the Secret Service back in for a few additional questions," the California Democrat told CNN's Pamela Brown on "CNN Newsroom," explaining that the panel had wanted to "get through all the documentary evidence ... over a million documents," which they've now done.

